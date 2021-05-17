Das seht ihr im Juni bei Disney+

Disney macht wie so oft den Anfang mit den Streaminghighlights für den nächsten Monat und hat uns heute verraten, was wir im Juni bei Disney+ sehen werden. Am Ende von diesem Beitrag gibt es also wie immer eine kompakte Übersicht. Wer die Inhalte sehen möchte, der benötigt natürlich auch ein aktives Abo bei Disney+.

Während der Mai für mich recht langweilig bei Disney+ war, so stehen im Juni zwei Highlights für mich an. Zum einen Loki, wo ich sehr hohe Erwartungen habe, und dann noch Luca, einen neuen Filme von Pixar. Außerdem wird Raya ab dem 4. Juni „kostenlos“ für alle Nutzer verfügbar sein (sprich ohne das teure VIP Ticket).

Neue Originale für Disney+

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2

Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8

High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6

Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9

Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3

MITTWOCH, 9. JUNI

NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9

Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4

High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7

Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Zenimation – Staffel 2

MITTWOCH, 16. JUNI

LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 18. JUNI

LUCA

STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10

Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6

High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8

Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5

MITTWOCH, 23. JUNI

LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1

Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8

High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9

Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6

Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)

MITTWOCH, 30. JUNI

LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Neue Katalogtitel für Disney+

4. Juni

Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)

Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)

When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)

Wir noch mal (Disney)

11. Juni

Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)

When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)

18. Juni

Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)

Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)

Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

25. Juni

Expedition Everest (National Geographic)

Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)

The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

Neue Star-Inhalte bei Disney+ Part 1

MITTWOCH, 2. JUNI

Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)

Seattle Firefighters – Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)

FREITAG, 4. JUNI

A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7

Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12

Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2

FREITAG, 11. JUNI

A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8

Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13

Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3

FREITAG, 18. JUNI

NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1

A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9

Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14

Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4

FREITAG, 25. JUNI

STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10

A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6

Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15

Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2

Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5

Neue Star-Inhalte bei Disney+ Part 2

4. Juni

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens vs. Predator 2

Armageddon

Atlanta: Robbin’ Season – Staffel 2

Im Fadenkreuz – Allein gegen alle (2001)

Mut zur Wahrheit

The Counselor

The Strain – Staffel 1-4

The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)

11. Juni

Coyote Ugly

Emergence – Staffel 1

Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2

Spione Undercover

Step

The Finder – Staffel 1

Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)

Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)

Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)

18. Juni

Der Flug des Phönix (2004)

Hide and Seek – Du kannst dich nicht verstecken

Nixon

The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4

5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

25. Juni

Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)

Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2

Königreich der Himmel

Lucy in the Sky

Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)

Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)

Rent a Man – Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden

