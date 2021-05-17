Das seht ihr im Juni bei Disney+
Disney macht wie so oft den Anfang mit den Streaminghighlights für den nächsten Monat und hat uns heute verraten, was wir im Juni bei Disney+ sehen werden. Am Ende von diesem Beitrag gibt es also wie immer eine kompakte Übersicht. Wer die Inhalte sehen möchte, der benötigt natürlich auch ein aktives Abo bei Disney+.
Während der Mai für mich recht langweilig bei Disney+ war, so stehen im Juni zwei Highlights für mich an. Zum einen Loki, wo ich sehr hohe Erwartungen habe, und dann noch Luca, einen neuen Filme von Pixar. Außerdem wird Raya ab dem 4. Juni „kostenlos“ für alle Nutzer verfügbar sein (sprich ohne das teure VIP Ticket).
Neue Originale für Disney+
FREITAG, 4. JUNI
- NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3
MITTWOCH, 9. JUNI
- NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1
FREITAG, 11. JUNI
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
- Zenimation – Staffel 2
MITTWOCH, 16. JUNI
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2
FREITAG, 18. JUNI
- LUCA
- STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5
MITTWOCH, 23. JUNI
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3
FREITAG, 25. JUNI
- NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)
MITTWOCH, 30. JUNI
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4
Neue Katalogtitel für Disney+
4. Juni
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
- Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
- Wir noch mal (Disney)
11. Juni
- Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)
18. Juni
- Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
25. Juni
- Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
- Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
Neue Star-Inhalte bei Disney+ Part 1
MITTWOCH, 2. JUNI
- Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 7 (à danach Saison-Pause)
- Seattle Firefighters – Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 7(à danach Saison-Pause)
FREITAG, 4. JUNI
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 12
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 2
FREITAG, 11. JUNI
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 13
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 3
FREITAG, 18. JUNI
- NEUSTART: Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 1
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 14
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 4
FREITAG, 25. JUNI
- STAFFEL-FINALE: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 15
- Love, Victor – Staffel 2, Episode 2
- Rebel – Staffel 1, Episode 5
Neue Star-Inhalte bei Disney+ Part 2
4. Juni
- Alien vs. Predator
- Aliens vs. Predator 2
- Armageddon
- Atlanta: Robbin’ Season – Staffel 2
- Im Fadenkreuz – Allein gegen alle (2001)
- Mut zur Wahrheit
- The Counselor
- The Strain – Staffel 1-4
- The Walking Dead – Staffel 10 (Die letzten 6 Folgen)
11. Juni
- Coyote Ugly
- Emergence – Staffel 1
- Secrets and Lies – Staffel 1+2
- Spione Undercover
- Step
- The Finder – Staffel 1
- Timm Thaler oder das verkaufte Lachen (Constantin Film)
- Haus der Krokodile (Constantin Film)
- Konferenz der Tiere (Constantin Film)
18. Juni
- Der Flug des Phönix (2004)
- Hide and Seek – Du kannst dich nicht verstecken
- Nixon
- The Last Man on Earth – Staffel 1-4
- 5vor12 – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
- Frieden – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
25. Juni
- Grand Hotel – Staffel 1-3 (Beta Film)
- Grown-ish – Staffel 1+2
- Königreich der Himmel
- Lucy in the Sky
- Maria Theresa – Staffel 1 (Beta Film)
- Maria Theresa – Staffel 2 (Beta Film)
- Rent a Man – Ein Mann für gewisse Sekunden
