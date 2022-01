Dwayne Johnson kündigt neuen Film über „Badass“-Videospiel an

Dwayne Johnson says that he is doing another video game movie.

“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen–one that I've played for years.”

(Source: https://t.co/nAGRtv5d9L) pic.twitter.com/Qa6cZQRep2

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2022