EA Sports FC ist die Zukunft: Kein FIFA 24 geplant

Es hat sich schon angedeutet, dass FIFA 23 das letzte FIFA von EA wird und man die Lizenz für die Marke nicht mehr zahlen möchte. Und so ist es auch, aus FIFA wird EA Sports FC und das erste Spiel kommt 2023.

Im Juli nächsten Jahres wird die Fußball-Reihe von EA einen Neuanfang erleben und man hat bereits 300+ Lizenzpartner gefunden. FIFA 23 macht also bald den Abschluss, soll aber umfangreicher denn je werden.

Das wird jetzt eine spannende Frage: Sind die FIFA-Spiele die meistverkauften Spiele des Jahres, weil sie ein FIFA-Logo haben oder weil EA so gute Spiele auf den Markt bringt? Das werden wir 2023 live miterleben.

Ich vermute mal, dass das am Anfang gut läuft und EA wird sicher sehr viel Geld in das Marketing stecken. Schwierig wird es nur, falls ein anderes Studio die Lizenz für FIFA kauft und jetzt ein FIFA 24 oder FIFA 25 plant.

Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there. Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.