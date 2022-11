Endzeitstimmung bei Twitter: Elon Musk verliert das Team

Scoop: I am hearing far fewer than expected devs hit "yes".

Elon sent out an email relaxing remote working from the former draconian policy.

I'm hearing he is having meetings w top engineers to convince them to stay.

Sounds like playing hardball does not work. Ofc it doesn't. https://t.co/VrPEn4IwBG

— Gergely Orosz (@GergelyOrosz) November 17, 2022