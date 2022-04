God of War Ragnarok kommt definitiv 2022

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.

While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY

— Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022