Google TV: Neue Taste für die Watchlist

This is the #AndroidTV Reference Remote Google has been working on recently.

Based on the Telink 8278, it's an AOSP project. Google also has an ODM partner to produce the remote. About this layout, retail ATV devices are STRONGLY recommended to use it.https://t.co/FeqsF02MDJ pic.twitter.com/EoFIGOdhSp

