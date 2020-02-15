Microsoft: Neue Surface-Produkte erwartet

Microsoft könnte sowas wie ein Spring Event in den kommenden Wochen abhalten und soll dort auch neue Surface-Produkte geplant haben. Mit dabei ist laut Petri ein neue Surface Book 3, das jetzt zwar kein großer Schritt wird, aber immerhin aktuelle Hardware bekommen soll. Der Formfaktor soll identisch bleiben.

Was ich interessanter finde: Microsoft soll auch ein neues Surface Go geplant haben, welches zwar ebenfalls „nur“ ein Hardware-Upgrade unter der Haube spendiert bekommt, aber man hält an dem kompakten Surface-Tablet fest. Da war ich mir nach dem Release im Jahr 2018 nicht unbedingt sicher.

2019 gab es keine neue Version und die Kritiken waren auch nicht immer gut, denn ein 10 Zoll großes Windows-Tablet hat es nicht besonders leicht gegen ein iPad von Apple. Ich kenne zwar keine Verkaufszahlen, aber sie waren wohl gut genug, um intern bei Microsoft einen Nachfolger zu rechtfertigen.

Weitere Produkte, die man auf einem Event zeigen könnte: Eine neue Version der Surface Headphones und dann dürfte es auch endlich einen Termin für die Surface Earbuds geben, die Anfang 2020 kommen sollen. Klingt jedenfalls vernünftig, wobei ich am meisten auf ein neues Surface Go gespannt bin.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

For the Surface Book 3, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, Microsoft will bump the internal specs to 10th generation Intel processors and 16** series Nvidia GTX GPUs. But the top-end Surface Book, likely only available on the 15in, will increase the GPU capability by including an option for Quadro series graphics cards.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

For the Go 2, Microsoft will continue a similar formula as the first-generation hardware. Expect to see low-end Intel chips, likely Pentium Gold but there is also going to be an option for a Core M device as well. Rumors that the company would use a 7c chipset from Qualcomm do not appear to be accurate at this time.