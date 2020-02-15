News vom

Microsoft: Neue Surface-Produkte erwartet

Autor-Bild
Von
Veröffentlicht in Computer und Co., Tablets
Microsoft Surface Go Header

Microsoft könnte sowas wie ein Spring Event in den kommenden Wochen abhalten und soll dort auch neue Surface-Produkte geplant haben. Mit dabei ist laut Petri ein neue Surface Book 3, das jetzt zwar kein großer Schritt wird, aber immerhin aktuelle Hardware bekommen soll. Der Formfaktor soll identisch bleiben.

Microsoft Surface Go wird aktualisiert

Was ich interessanter finde: Microsoft soll auch ein neues Surface Go geplant haben, welches zwar ebenfalls „nur“ ein Hardware-Upgrade unter der Haube spendiert bekommt, aber man hält an dem kompakten Surface-Tablet fest. Da war ich mir nach dem Release im Jahr 2018 nicht unbedingt sicher.

2019 gab es keine neue Version und die Kritiken waren auch nicht immer gut, denn ein 10 Zoll großes Windows-Tablet hat es nicht besonders leicht gegen ein iPad von Apple. Ich kenne zwar keine Verkaufszahlen, aber sie waren wohl gut genug, um intern bei Microsoft einen Nachfolger zu rechtfertigen.

Weitere Produkte, die man auf einem Event zeigen könnte: Eine neue Version der Surface Headphones und dann dürfte es auch endlich einen Termin für die Surface Earbuds geben, die Anfang 2020 kommen sollen. Klingt jedenfalls vernünftig, wobei ich am meisten auf ein neues Surface Go gespannt bin.

Microsoft Surface Book 3

For the Surface Book 3, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, Microsoft will bump the internal specs to 10th generation Intel processors and 16** series Nvidia GTX GPUs. But the top-end Surface Book, likely only available on the 15in, will increase the GPU capability by including an option for Quadro series graphics cards.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

For the Go 2, Microsoft will continue a similar formula as the first-generation hardware. Expect to see low-end Intel chips, likely Pentium Gold but there is also going to be an option for a Core M device as well. Rumors that the company would use a 7c chipset from Qualcomm do not appear to be accurate at this time.

Microsoft Surface Neo und Duo: Video zeigt Geräte in Aktion

Microsoft Surface Duo Office

Microsoft geht langsam in die Offensive bei den kommenden Surface-Modellen, die Ende 2019 gezeigt wurden: Neo und Duo. Das Surface Duo ist ein faltbares Android-Smartphone und das Surface Neo ein faltbares Windows-Gerät. Diese Woche gab es ein virtuelles Event für…14. Februar 2020 JETZT LESEN →

Teilen


Hinterlasse deine Meinung
Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung). DISQUS respektiert „Do Not Track“ und bietet einen Datenschutz-Modus an.
Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Computer und Co. / Tablets / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Saturn Logo Header
Saturn startet die Weekend Deals in Schnäppchen
Renault City K Ze Header
Dacia Urban City Car: Elektroauto kommt 2021 oder 2022 in Mobilität
Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things 4: Netflix zeigt Teaser und nennt Spoiler in Unterhaltung
Google Pixel 5 Fake Leak
Google Pixel 5: Design-Leak macht die Runde in Smartphones
Tesla Model S Bw Header
Tesla Model S bekommt mehr Reichweite in Mobilität
Hyundai Prophecy Genf 2020 Konzept
Prophezeiung: Hyundai hat Konzept-Elektroauto in Genf dabei in Mobilität
Amazon Prime Video Logo Header
Amazon Prime Video: Bosch endet mit Staffel 7 in Unterhaltung
Microsoft Surface Duo Office
Microsoft Surface Neo und Duo: Video zeigt Geräte in Aktion in News
Alle News aufrufen →