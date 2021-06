Microsoft plant neue Xbox-Konsolen

Microsoft confirms they will continue to make new consoles in the future

"Cloud is key to our hardware and Game Pass roadmaps, but no one should think we're slowing down on our core console engineering. In fact, we're accelerating it"https://t.co/mxh458jY85 pic.twitter.com/mCNRBUm20m

— Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2021