NEW AUTO: Software wird für Volkswagen entscheidend sein

Software will be THE competence to decide @VWGroup’s success in the #NEWAUTO world! For that reason @Herbert_Diess takes over responsibility for @CARIAD where our VW.OS will be developed. We expect software-based services to account for 1/3 of revenue in the mobility market 2030! pic.twitter.com/OUqzRImJbx

— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) December 9, 2021