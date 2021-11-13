Gaming

2D oder 3D? Nintendo spricht über den Ansatz für Super Mario

Nintendo hat mittlerweile zwei Reihen für Super Mario: 2D und 3D. Mit Blick auf die Verkaufszahlen sind 3D-Spiele mittlerweile beliebter, aber man muss auch sagen, dass Odyssey ein extrem guter Titel ist und von sehr vielen Medien gelobt wurde.

Im Rahmen der Geschäftszahlen wurde das Unternehmen nun von Investoren gefragt, wie man das aktuell so einstuft. Shigeru Miyamoto spricht hier also ein bisschen über den Ansatz, den man mit Super Mario derzeit allgemein verfolgt.

Interessant ist auch der letzte Satz, denn mit einem kommenden 3D-Titel will man „neue Wege“ ausprobieren. Viele hoffen ja weiterhin aus ein Super Mario Odyssey 2, aber das klingt für mich dann doch eher nach einem komplett neuen Mario.

As for the difference between 2D Mario and 3D Mario, let me explain by describing the background for the development of the Wii game New Super Mario Bros. Wii, which was released in 2009. At the time, it felt like each time we created a new installment in the Super Mario series – which by then had expanded into 3D – it became more complicated. After the release of Super Mario Galaxy in 2007, the goal was to develop a more accessible 3D Super Mario game, and the result was New Super Mario Bros. Wii, a basic side-scrolling Super Mario game that even new players could easily play. That later led to the release of the even simpler Super Mario Run game (a mobile application released in 2016.) When we develop software, we strive to incorporate new elements, but at the same time we want to make it easy for even first time players to have fun. Recently, people of all generations have been enjoying the 3D Mario game Super Mario Odyssey (released in 2017,) so for 3D Mario going forward, we want to try expanding further in new ways.

