Nintendo Switch bekommt neues Firmware-Update spendiert

[Nintendo Switch System Update]

Firmware version 12.0.2 has been released.

Official patch notes state “stability” as sole change.

The following things have changed:

– core system components

– bluetooth driver

– application manager (pgl)

Probably minor bug fixes… https://t.co/sCK6ObtS51

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 12, 2021