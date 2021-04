Nintendo Switch: Neues Firmware-Update wird jetzt verteilt

[Nintendo Switch System Update]

12.0.1 is out. Patch notes state “stability”, and that’s it.

Meanwhile, these OS components were updated:

– Bluetooth

– BSD Sockets (creates connections over the Internet)

– Swear words list

Probably bug fixes / internal stuff, but we’ll see. https://t.co/FEHDYNiWOs

— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 20, 2021