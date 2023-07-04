Firmware und OS

One UI 5.1.1 ist offiziell: Samsung nennt die Details zum Update

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Hand

Erst gestern berichteten wir über erste Details zur Benutzeroberfläche One UI in der Version 5.1.1 von Samsung, die sozusagen auf der neunten Generation der Galaxy Tab S-Reihe, dem Galaxy Z Fold 5 und dem Galaxy Z Flip 5 debütieren soll.

Das südkoreanische Unternehmen will wohl nicht länger warten und hat jetzt ziemlich überraschend die offizielle Testphase für die erste Betaversion des Updates gestartet.

Testprogramm in Südkorea gestartet

Das Testprogramm ist ab sofort für Besitzer des Galaxy Z Fold 4 und des Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ und S8 Ultra freigeschaltet und (vorerst) nur in Südkorea verfügbar – das Testprogramm wird höchstwahrscheinlich nach und nach ausgeweitet.

Die Veröffentlichung der finalen Version könnte sehr gut mit dem diesjährigen Samsung Unpacked Event zusammenfallen, das für Ende Juli geplant ist.

Aus den offiziellen Release Notes (Dank geht an SamMobile) geht hervor, dass es Verbesserungen im Bereich Multitasking, Flex Mode und Taskleiste gibt. Außerdem wurden Quick Share, Samsung Health, Kamera und Galerie verbessert sowie weitere kleinere Anpassungen vorgenommen.

Ein kleiner Auszug aus den offiziellen Release Notes:

Multitasking

Improved app preview on the Recent Apps screen

  • You can preview an app’s running state, such as split-screen, full-screen, or pop-up, on the Recent Apps screen.

Switching directly from pop-up screen to split screen

  • You can easily switch to split screen by pressing and holding the handle at the top of the pop-up window and dragging it to the desired side.

Move the pop-up to the side and easily re-light it to come

  • Move the pop-up screen to the side for a while, and easily bring it back when you need it. You can drag the pop-up screen sideways to move it out of your view, then tap it again to bring it back to its original position.

Check minimized apps with the S Pen

  • When you move the S Pen over the icon of a minimized app, a preview is displayed so you can see what the app will look like when launched.

Quick Share

Share with contacts, even those far away

  • You can always share files with your contacts, even if the person you want to share with is not nearby.

Share important content more securely

  • Protect shared content more safely. You can set an expiration date on a shared file, or unshare it any time you want. You can also prevent others from saving or sharing files.

Taskbar

Show more recent apps on the taskbar

  • You can display up to 4 recently used apps on the taskbar.

Adjust the taskbar area according to the number of icons

  • If there are 7 or fewer icons displayed on the taskbar, the taskbar area is automatically adjusted to make it easier to select the home button, recent apps button, and back button at the bottom of the screen.

