OnePlus: Kabelloser Kopfhörer und Qi-Ladeplatte erwartet

Exclusive: #OnePlus will indeed be launching their new Truly Wireless Earphones! They are called:

-OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z & are coming out VERY soon

Also expect:

-OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger to launch alongside the #OnePlus8Series

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 1, 2020