OnePlus Nord bekommt Android 11
OnePlus hat bekannt gegeben, dass das OnePlus Nord ab sofort nach und nach (Updates werden wie immer in Phasen verteilt) Android 11 bekommen wird.
Der Akku sollte mindesten 30 Prozent haben und beim Speicher 3 GB frei sein. Wir empfehlen außerdem wie immer ein Backup der Daten, man weiß ja nie. Weiter unten findet ihr den kompletten und offiziellen Changelog für OxygenOS 11.
Sollte das Update auf Android 11 noch nicht bei euch verfügbar sein, dann heißt es wie immer etwas Geduld mitbringen und warten. Solltet ihr ein OnePlus Nord euer Eigen nennen und das Update bereits sehen, könnt ihr uns das gerne mitteilen.
OnePlus Nord: Android 11 Changelog
- System
- Update to Android 11 version
- The brand new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
- Shelf
- Brand new shelf UI
- Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect
- Gallery
- Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos
- Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience
