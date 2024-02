Oppo Watch X: Eine OnePlus Watch 2 mit LTE steht wohl an

OPPO Watch X's China variant (OWW231) has already received 3C and MIIT certifications. It supports 4G LTE connectivity via eSIM

It is expected to launch in March in China with the OPPO Watch 4 branding #OPPO #OPPOWatchX #OnePlusWatch2 #OPPOWatch4 pic.twitter.com/rPDsA81btc

— Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) February 23, 2024