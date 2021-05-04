PlayStation: Sony will Discord integrieren

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat bekannt gegeben, dass man eine kleine Summe in Discord investiert hat. Ziel war eine Partnerschaft, welche das Discord-Erlebnis auf die PlayStation bringen soll. Das Ergebnis werden wir Anfang 2022 sehen.

Es ist noch unklar, ob das nun eine vollwertige Discord-App für die PlayStation 5 bedeutet, aber der Dienst dürfte in irgendeiner Form auf der Konsole landen. Die Details wollen die beiden Unternehmen allerdings erst später kommunizieren.

Discord ist ein Chat-Dienst, der auch Voice-Chat ermöglicht und vor allem bei Gamern sehr beliebt ist. Interessant ist, dass vor ein paar Wochen noch von einer Microsoft-Übernahme die Rede war. Aber vielleicht ist diese nun vom Tisch.

Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.