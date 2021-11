PlayStation, Xbox und Switch: Großes Spiele-Lineup für 2022 und 2023 steht an

Interview with Geoff Keighley on #TheGameAwards

– "a lot of content for 2022 and 2023"

– biggest lineup yet

– 40-50 games to be featured in some capacity (new game announcements in the double digits)

– orchestra on stage

– teases "true next-gen stuff"

