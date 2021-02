Projekt der Game of Thrones-Produzenten und Netflix steht

Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory is being developed as a series by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss.

Richard Powers’ novel is a sweeping work of activism and resistance about a magnificently inventive world that a handful of people learn how to see and are drawn into pic.twitter.com/Wn0VTlFWcU

— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) February 11, 2021