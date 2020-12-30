QLED 2021: Samsung optimiert HDR10+

Samsung hat eine neue Funktion namens „HDR10+ Adaptive“ angekündigt, die im Prinzip schnell erklärt ist: HDR passt sich dem Umgebungslicht an. Der verbaute Lichtsensor überwacht das Umgebungslicht und passt HDR-Inhalte passend an.

Allerdings wird es diese Funktion nicht für aktuelle QLED-Modelle von Samsung geben, denn man spricht in der Pressemitteilung von „kommenden“ QLED TVs. Damit dürfte das Lineup gemeint sein, was vielleicht schon bald gezeigt wird.

Die neue HDR-Funktion unterstützt auch den „Filmmaker-Modus“ und da man HDR10+ zusammen mit Amazon entwickelt, gibt es die Option auch für Amazon Prime Video. Klingt für mich ein bisschen so, als ob man das theoretisch mit einem Update für aktuelle Modelle nachreichen könnte, aber genau kann ich das nicht sagen.

While viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a darkened environment, customers’ viewing environments may vary greatly depending on a wide array of factors, including room lighting, time of day, and proximity to windows. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimization, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. This feature utilizes the TV’s light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast. All Prime Video HDR content is automatically delivered in HDR10+.