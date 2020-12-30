Unterhaltung

QLED 2021: Samsung optimiert HDR10+

Autor-Bild
Von
Samsung Q950ts1 Qled 2020 Header

Samsung hat eine neue Funktion namens „HDR10+ Adaptive“ angekündigt, die im Prinzip schnell erklärt ist: HDR passt sich dem Umgebungslicht an. Der verbaute Lichtsensor überwacht das Umgebungslicht und passt HDR-Inhalte passend an.

Allerdings wird es diese Funktion nicht für aktuelle QLED-Modelle von Samsung geben, denn man spricht in der Pressemitteilung von „kommenden“ QLED TVs. Damit dürfte das Lineup gemeint sein, was vielleicht schon bald gezeigt wird.

Die neue HDR-Funktion unterstützt auch den „Filmmaker-Modus“ und da man HDR10+ zusammen mit Amazon entwickelt, gibt es die Option auch für Amazon Prime Video. Klingt für mich ein bisschen so, als ob man das theoretisch mit einem Update für aktuelle Modelle nachreichen könnte, aber genau kann ich das nicht sagen.

While viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a darkened environment, customers’ viewing environments may vary greatly depending on a wide array of factors, including room lighting, time of day, and proximity to windows. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature supports dynamic scene-by-scene optimization, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and can now adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. This feature utilizes the TV’s light sensor and ensures that the screen brings to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast. All Prime Video HDR content is automatically delivered in HDR10+.

LG QNED: Die ersten Smart TVs mit Mini-LEDs

Lg Qned Tv Header

2021 wird ein sehr spannendes Jahr für Displays, denn wir bekommen eine „neue“ Technologie: Mini-LEDs. Es gibt zwar schon erste Produkte mit Mini-LEDs auf dem Markt, aber kommendes Jahr werden wir sehr viele von vielen Herstellern sehen. Samsung soll sich…29. Dezember 2020 JETZT LESEN →


Hinterlasse deine Meinung

Bitte bleibe freundlich. Du kannst auch als Gast kommentieren (Anleitung).

Um das Kommentarsystem nutzen zu können, musst du dem Einsatz von Cookies zustimmen.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Unterhaltung / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Amazon
Amazon Winter Angebote: Das sind die Elektronik-Deals vom 30. Dezember in Schnäppchen
Tesla Model 3 2021 Rot Header
Tesla sieht Entertainment als entscheidendes Feature in Mobilität
Apple Homepod Mini Hand
Apple HomePod mini: Support für Netzteile mit 18 Watt in Audio
Nintendo Switch Logo Header
Bestseller-Spiele bei Amazon: Nintendo Switch dominiert 2020 in Gaming
Vivo X60 Header
Vivo X60 (Pro) offiziell vorgestellt in Smartphones
Mandalorian Yoda Header
Illegale Downloads: The Mandalorian löst Game of Thrones ab in Unterhaltung
Xiaomi Mi 11 Display
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro kommt nicht vor Februar in Smartphones
Sony Playstation 5 Ps5 Astro
PlayStation 5: Neues AAA-Spiel aus London deutet sich an in Gaming
Windows Icons Header
Honor schnappt sich ersten Partner in Marktgeschehen
Phone Tarif
Drillisch Mobilfunk: Neue Aktionstarife gestartet – 8 GB Allnet-Flat für 9,99 Euro mtl. in Tarife
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.