Qualcomm will Musikqualität über Bluetooth optimieren

Qualcomm hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass man die Qualität der Musik optimieren möchte und für daher „Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio“ ein. Die ersten Produkte mit diesem Standard sollen sogar noch Ende 2021 kommen.

aptX Lossless is a new capability of the proven aptX Adaptive technology and a new feature of Snapdragon Sound™ Technology that is designed to deliver CD quality 16-bit 44.1kHz lossless audio quality over Bluetooth® wireless technology.