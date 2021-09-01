Qualcomm will Musikqualität über Bluetooth optimieren
Qualcomm hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass man die Qualität der Musik optimieren möchte und für daher „Qualcomm aptX Lossless Audio“ ein. Die ersten Produkte mit diesem Standard sollen sogar noch Ende 2021 kommen.
aptX Lossless is a new capability of the proven aptX Adaptive technology and a new feature of Snapdragon Sound™ Technology that is designed to deliver CD quality 16-bit 44.1kHz lossless audio quality over Bluetooth® wireless technology.
Es gibt einen Trend bei Musikdiensten, die mit „lossless“ Sound werben, aber eben nicht über Bluetooth. Spotify will als Nummer 1 auch bald mitmischen. Aber wer hört in der heutigen Zeit unterwegs noch über Kabel seine Musik.
Mehr Details gibt es auch direkt bei Qualcomm.
aptX Lossless Funktionen
- Supports 44.1kHz, 16-bit CD lossless audio quality
- Designed to scale-up to CD lossless audio based on Bluetooth link quality
- User can select between CD lossless audio 44.1kHz and 24-bit 96kHz lossy
- Auto-detects to enable CD lossless audio when the source is lossless audio
- Mathematically bit-for-bit exact
- Bit-rate – ~1Mbps
