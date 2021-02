Redmi Note 10 kommt im März auch zu uns

What else is launching besides the #RedmiNote10 and #RedmiNote10Pro?

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It will come in 2 storage variants & 3 color options, same as the Note 10 Pro.

-6+128GB, 8+128GB

-Black, Bronze & Blue#RedmiNote10ProMax

Please link & credit: https://t.co/eddP0TAUeu https://t.co/9ALaiFLWdF

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 20, 2021