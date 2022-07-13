Rimac Nevera: Schnellstes Serienauto geht in die Produktion

Der vollelektrische Rimac Nevera befindet sich ab sofort in Produktion und #000 in Callisto Grün ist bereits fertig. Das erste Modell wird allerdings nicht verkauft, es ist ein Vorzeigemodell für Marketing und dürfte in Zukunft in den Medien auftauchen.

Pro Jahr will man 50 Modelle des 2+ Millionen teuren Elektroautos produzieren, das erste Jahr ist aber schon komplett ausverkauft. Zu den ersten Käufern des fast 2.000 PS starken Elektro-Sportwagens gehört unter anderem Nico Rosberg.

When we first embarked on the Rimac Nevera around 300 individuals were working on the project, and now as we enter full production we have grown fivefold to 1,500. With this growth comes a need for more space and so we have expanded into a brand new production facility. Fully equipped with an industry-leading assembly line allowing us to bring the Nevera to life.