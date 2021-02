Sonos: Leak deutet auf neuen Speaker hin

A new, unannounced Sonos product has been registered at the FCC.

Model S27.

It has Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac — a first for Sonos, I think — and Bluetooth / BLE.

Doesn’t seem to draw much power. 5V3A.

Could these be… the headphones? Something else? @davezatz @jank0 pic.twitter.com/iZB2o67aYp

— Chris Welch (@chriswelch) February 5, 2021