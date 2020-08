Sony PlayStation 4: Über 112 Millionen verkaufte Einheiten

Strong quarter for PlayStation (end June 30)

The PlayStstion 4 has now sold 112.3 million units to date.

The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima selling well.

74% of software sold on PS4 in the quarter was digital.

PS Plus paid subscriptions have now reached 45 million. pic.twitter.com/Zb4J8OpfWM

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 4, 2020