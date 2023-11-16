Gaming

Splatoon 3: Turnier-Manager eröffnet neue Spielmöglichkeiten für Duelle

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Start

Nintendo sieht mit Splatoon 3 offenbar großes Potenzial, das Franchise weiter auszubauen und neue Spieler für den dritten Teil der Reihe zu begeistern. Obwohl das Spiel bereits seit etwas mehr als einem Jahr exklusiv für die Nintendo Switch-Plattform erhältlich ist, entwickelt das japanische Entwicklerstudio das Spiel mit neuen Splatfest-Events, Bugfixes, Erweiterungspaketen (Side Order ist für Frühling 2024 geplant) und vor allem neuen Features weiter.

Nintendo will die langfristige Motivation im Spiel weiter steigern

Mit dem jetzt veröffentlichten Update mit der Versionsnummer 5.2.0 wird ein umfangreicher Turnier-Manager eingeführt. Mit Hilfe des Turnier-Managers können ab sofort privat organisierte Duelle im Spiel geplant werden. Dadurch ist es wesentlich einfacher als in der Vorgängerversion, Duelle unter Freunden auszutragen und Räume für private Kämpfe einzurichten.

Man merkt deutlich, dass Nintendo an der „Langzeitmotivation“ von Splatoon 3 arbeitet und das Spiel auch in die Ecke eines Games as a Service (GaaS) schieben will.

Das ist an sich keine schlechte Idee, wenn es nicht – wie bei anderen Spielen – in Frustration ausartet und in die Richtung geht, dass man zahlen muss, um zu gewinnen – Stichwort „Pay-To-Win“. Ich bin gespannt, wie die Community dieses neue Feature annimmt und ob es den Onlineaktivitäten im Freundeskreis neuen Schwung verleiht.

Die Release Notes sind wie folgt gegliedert:

Latest update: Ver. 5.2.0 (Released November 15, 2023)

Changes to amiibo

  • Added support for the Shiver, Frye, and Big Man amiibo.

Season and Catalog Changes

  • The number of Catalog Points earned during the Closeout Bonus period has increased from 1.2x to 1.5x.
  • The Closeout Bonus period runs from one week before the end of the season until the end of the season.

Changes to Notifications

  • When you receive a notification that a room created with the SplatNet 3 Room Creation feature is joinable, it will be displayed on the screen.

Changes to Tournament Manager

  • Added support for Splatoon 3 Tournament Manager.
  • This service works with the Splatoon 3 game and SplatNet 3 to aid users in holding and running tournaments using Private Battles.
    Tournament Manager can be accessed from SplatNet 3.
  • Features related to organizing tournaments can be found by accessing the following URL from a browser on your laptop or personal device
  • For basic guidance on using this feature, please read How to Use Tournament Manager (Splatoon 3).

