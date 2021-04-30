Spotify überarbeitet die Bibliothek
Von
Es hat sich bereits angedeutet, dass Spotify die Bibliothek in der App für Android und iOS überarbeiten möchte und nun wurde diese offiziell angekündigt. Sie soll kommende Woche für alle Nutzer verteilt werden und heute gab es eine Preview.
Die Bibbliothek bei Spotify wird sich jetzt nicht grundlegend ändern, aber da sind doch einige Elemente neu sortiert worden. Das Video am Ende des Beitrags zeigt euch, wie die neue Bibliothek jetzt aussieht. Ich finde die Änderungen ganz gut.
Wie erwartet rücken Podcasts in den Fokus, damit muss man bei Spotify leben, es gibt neue Filter und bessere Optionen zum Sortieren. Ein konkretes Datum hat Spotify noch nicht genannt, aber wir werden euch da auf dem Laufenden halten.
- A streamlined way to browse and search your entire collection—both music and podcasts—in one place.
- New dynamic filters to help you browse that collection. Choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to see the audio you’ve saved that matches. Then, if you’re on the go, simply tap the Downloaded filter to view all your content available offline* at once.
- Better sorting options. Choose between viewing your audio alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator name. Now that’s organized.
- More control and easier access to what you listen to most. Choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to keep pinned for instant access so you can quickly dive back into that work playlist or sleep podcast. Simply swipe right on these items to see the “pin” option.
- Use the new Grid view to sort through your liked content in a more visual way with large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.
Hinterlasse deine Meinung
Weitere NeuigkeitenAlle News aufrufen →
Um das Kommentarsystem nutzen zu können, musst du dem Einsatz von Cookies zustimmen.