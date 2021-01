Neues Tesla Model S wohl wieder gesichtet

We still haven’t seen a new Model S or Model X in the Logistics Lot but that wasn’t the only place we looked…#ModelSRefresh #Plaid #Tesla

Here’s a bunch of new photos & video – Everything we know about the Model S Plaid/Refresh before the earnings callhttps://t.co/7XsZGjJPfD pic.twitter.com/e209ndPz4B

— The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) January 24, 2021