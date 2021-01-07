Volvo: Das zweite Elektroauto kommt bald

Genau genommen besitzt die Volvo-Marke bereits zwei Elektroautos, einmal den eigenen Volvo XC40 Recharge und dann noch den Polestar 2. Polestar ist aber eine „eigenständige“ Marke, die eine neue Zielgruppe ansprechen soll. Demnächst wird das zweite Elektroauto von Volvo folgen, die Ankündigung steht im März an.

Der elektrische XC40 wird seit Ende 2020 produziert, das zweite Modell folgt also knapp ein Jahr später. Basis ist erneut die CMA-Plattform, also keine Plattform für Elektroautos, sondern für mehrere Antriebsarten. Es ist noch unklar, was Volvo für Anfang 2021 geplant hat, aber die Produktion findet erneut in Ghent statt.

Ghent is currently preparing to take a second fully electric Volvo model, based on the CMA modular vehicle architecture, into production later this year. The plant already builds the XC40 Recharge, the company’s first fully electric car, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the XC40.