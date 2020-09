Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro könnte ein Preiskracher werden

Amazon Spain has again given leaked some upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, this time the #Mi10Tseries!

*Mi 10T Pro: 108MP, Snapdragon 865, 144Hz AMOLED, 5000 mAh

-8GB+128GB: €640

-8GB+256GB: €665 – €675

*Mi 10T: 64MP, Snapdragon 865

-6GB+128GB: €547#Mi10T #Mi10TPro pic.twitter.com/SxGkS2Ly4d

