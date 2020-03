Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: 999 Euro in Europa

Guess the Mi 10 Series Europe Launch is in a few hours!

These are the details I had:

Mi 10 5G: 8+128GB- €799, 8+256GB- €899

Mi 10 Pro 5G: 8+256GB- €999

Mi True Wireless Air 2: €79/€99

Pretty sure they are right but let's see. #Mi10 #LightsCameraAction #Mi10IsComing pic.twitter.com/UkKOE2gA52

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 27, 2020