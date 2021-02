Xiaomi: Redmi K40 Pro+ als Poco-Flaggschiff für uns?

So yes, the POCO F2/F3 (Redmi K40 global variant) is indeed launching soon in Asian markets, receives the Indonesian Telecom certification.

Feel free to retweet.#POCO #RedmiK40 #POCOF2 #POCOF3 pic.twitter.com/aPwqnCJWn8

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 26, 2021