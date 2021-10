Apple iPad mini 6 im Test: Mein Fazit im Alltag

Here is is slow-mo video of scrolling on the iPad Min i slowed down EVEN MORE in a frame-by-frame step through. Notice how the right moves up faster than the left.

In normal usage you barely see it, but every now and then it become noticeable. In landscape it goes away entirely pic.twitter.com/iq9LGJzsDI

— Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021