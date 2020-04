2021 gibt es keine neuen Emojis

What this means:

📍 117 new emojis (Emoji 13.0) will roll out in 2020 as planned. Usually September-October for Android and iOS.

👉 Whatever emojis are in Emoji 14.0 (still TBD) won't come to major platforms until 2022, instead of 2021. https://t.co/c9WVpTf4jN

— Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) April 8, 2020