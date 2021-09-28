Amazon Alexa: Sprachbefehle können bald lokal ausgeführt werden

Dienste

Amazon hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass man mehr für die Privatsphäre bei Alexa machen möchte und eine neue Funktion angekündigt. Befehle können in Zukunft auch direkt über einen Echo-Speaker ausgeführt werden, ohne Cloud-Upload.

Laut Amazon ist man der erste Hersteller, der das anbietet. Die Sache hat aber eine Einschränkung, denn das funktioniert nur mit den recht aktuellen Modellen von 2020 (und sicher auch 2021), die einen AZ1-Prozessor von Amazon haben.

Für uns ist das aber, wie so oft bei neuen Funktionen, noch nicht wichtig. Amazon testet diese Funktion demnächst in den USA und ich kann mir vorstellen, dass das eine ganze Weile dauern wird, bis dann weitere Länder wie Deutschland folgen.

Privacy is a huge opportunity for invention. From adding new ways to ask Alexa about your privacy settings, to providing more granular information about your household’s voice history, we are continuing to give customers greater transparency and control over their data.

Soon, customers in the U.S. with the 4th-generation Echo and EchoShow 10—which use our AZ1 Neural Edge processor, can choose to have the audio of their Alexa voice requests processed directly on device and not sent to the cloud. With this setting, customers’ voice recordings are also automatically deleted after the on-device processing.


