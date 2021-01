Amazon Prime Video startet als günstige und mobile Version in Indien

Announcing the worldwide-first launch of Prime Video Mobile Edition in India!

Mobile-only access to all Amazon Originals, movies and shows. Mobile Edition (ME) will be available starting today for @airtelindia prepaid customers! This is Prime Video built for ME. #PrimeVideoME pic.twitter.com/fKjv46IyZL

— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 13, 2021