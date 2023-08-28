Android 14 kommt: Google bessert vor dem großen Update nach
Google wollte die Entwicklung von Android 14 mit der vierten Beta beenden und dann so langsam den Release Candidate testen. Doch es kam anders und Google reichte eine fünfte Beta nach. Die bisher auch noch nicht ganz so reibungslos läuft.
Kurz nach dem Release gab es ein Update auf Android 14 Beta 5.1 und jetzt verteilt man Android 14 Beta 5.2 für alle Tester. Wird das die Version von Android 14 sein, die dann alle Pixel-Nutzer als finales Update sehen? Das ist bisher noch nicht klar.
Kommt Android 14 nächste Woche?
Google sammelt jedenfalls seit letzter Woche erstes Feedback von Beta-Testern und bisher ist keine Beta für September vorgesehen. Ein Datum nennt Google aber auch nicht. Die finale Version von Android 13 kam letztes Jahr bereits im August.
Damit rechne ich bei Android 14 nicht mehr, aber in der Gerüchteküche steht der 5. September im Raum. Sollte diese neue Beta keine Fehler mehr enthalten, dann werden wir das Update womöglich nächste Woche für die Pixel-Smartphones sehen.
Android 14: Beta 5.2 Changelog
- Fixed various issues that sometimes caused devices to stall when rebooting.
- Fixed issues that could interrupt cellular connectivity for devices that utilize E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (ENDC) when those devices were connected through 5G NR low-band frequencies.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet devices that caused the fingerprint sensor to be unresponsive in some cases.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused Perfetto trace data to be incomplete.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with stuttering animations when viewing or tapping the notification for an ongoing call.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the system UI to crash after using the fingerprint sensor.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused the screen to briefly flicker when unfolding the device.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that sometimes caused a colored bar to display or flicker after unlocking the device.
- Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices that caused the system to play incorrect sounds when docking or undocking the device.
