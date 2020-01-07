Android Auto und Apple CarPlay: Großes Alpine-Display weiterhin nicht kabellos

Alpine hat die CES 2020 genutzt, um mal wieder ein neues Display für das Auto vorzustellen, welches man auf Wunsch mit Android Auto und Apple CarPlay nutzen kann. Und während wir vor einem Jahr über ein Display mit 9 Zoll im Blog berichtet haben, so sind es in diesem Jahr bereits 11 Zoll.

Man bekommt bei Alpine also theoretisch ein iPad Pro 2018 in der kleinen Version für das Auto, sofern das bei einem ins Auto passt. Das Display „schwebt“ dann quasi und muss nicht direkt ins Armaturenbrett gebaut werden. Trotzdem sollte man wissen, ob die 11 Zoll im Auto nicht so etwas zu groß sind.

Der 11 Zoll große und kapazitive Touchscreen löst mit WVGA auf, allerdings ist in der Pressemitteilung keine Rede von einer kabellosen Version von Android Auto oder Apple CarPlay. Finde ich schade, denn wir reden hier immerhin über ein 1200 Dollar teures Upgrade (welches übrigens im Sommer 2020 kommt).

Ich habe euch im Anschluss mal noch die Details aus der US-Pressemitteilung kopiert, vielleicht ist das Alpine iLX-F411 ja doch für die ein oder andere Person interessant. Ich habe mich nach ein paar Wochen mit dem Tesla Model 3 schnell an 15 Zoll gewöhnt, könnte mir 11 Zoll also sehr gut vorstellen.

Alpine iLX-F411 HALO 11 Details:

11-inch WVGA display with a capacitive touchscreen and swipe graphical user interface

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket

Customizable user interface (three pages with 22 available widgets)

Customizable wallpaper (user photos)

Works with Apple CarPlay®

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™

SiriusXM-Ready® (requires a SiriusXM® tuner and subscription, sold separately).

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

1 HDMI input and 1 HDMI output

iDatalink® connectivity for vehicle information and parking assist display on compatible vehicles*

FLAC/MP3/WMA/AAC/WAV music playback

AVI/MP4/MPG/MOV/WMV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

5-band graphic EQ

45W x 4 Amp

3 Preouts (4V)

6-channel time correction

KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector Ready

1 Rearview camera input with distance guide display

