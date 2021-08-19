Mobilität

Android Auto: Google bestätigt Ende der App „für Smartphones“

Autor-Bild
Von
|
Bmw Android Auto

Gestern machte eine Meldung die Runde, dass Google wohl mit Android 12 die App „Android Auto für Smartphones“ einstellen wird. Nun hat das Unternehmen diesen Schritt offiziell bestätigt, mit der neuen Android-Version verschwindet die App.

Worum geht es? Man kann Android Auto entweder im Infotainmentsystem im Auto nutzen (hier bleibt alles wie immer) oder man nutzt das Smartphone als Display. Da startet man dann eine App namens „Android Auto für Smartphones“ und hat eine ähnliche Oberfläche. Und genau diese App wird jetzt langsam entfernt.

Es war von Anfang an klar, dass diese App verschwinden soll, Google wollte das sogar schon im Sommer 2019 angehen. Dieser Schritt verzögerte sich etwas, doch nun ist man bereit und mit Android 12 verschwindet die Auto-App dann auch.

Ein „Fahrmodus“ im Google Assistant

Wie wird man also in Zukunft das Android-Smartphone im Auto nutzen können? Das ist weiterhin möglich, allerdings mit dem „Driving Mode“ im Google Assistant. Die Auto-Funktion selbst ist also noch da, nur eben direkt im Google Assistant.

Im Statement macht Google aber auch klar, dass es eine Übergangsphase geben wird und das bisher nur für Android 12 geplant ist. Diese Übergangsphase wird also lange dauern, denn so eine neue Android-Version verteilt sich nur langsam.

Weitere Details wollte Google zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht mitteilen, die gibt es dann erst später (zum Release von Android 12?). Es klingt aber so, als ob die Android Auto-App für ältere Android-Versionen vorerst noch erhalten bleibt.

Statement von Google

Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time.

Wear OS 3.0: Das sind die neuen Fossil-Smartwatches

Fossil Gen 6 Header

Fossil möchte eine neue Generation an Smartwatches mit Wear OS 3.0 zeigen und nachdem es eine Weile ruhiger wurde (früher hat Fossil ja gerne ein Modell nach dem anderen auf den Markt gebracht) geht es jetzt mit der „Gen 6“…18. August 2021 JETZT LESEN →


Fehler meldenKommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

Schreibe einen Kommentar    

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Durch das Absenden eines Kommentars stimmst du der Speicherung deiner Angaben gemäß unserer Datenschutzerklärung zu.

Du bist hier: mobiFlip.de / Dienste / Mobilität / ...
Weitere Neuigkeiten
Bmw Ix3 Header
BMW iX3 im Test: Gutes Auto, aber auch ein gutes Elektroauto? in Mobilität
Google Pixel Fold Mockup
Google Pixel „Fold“: Es wird vielleicht doch erst 2022 gefaltet in Smartphones
Google Pixel 6 Pro Header
Google Pixel 6 kann wohl deutlich schneller geladen werden in Smartphones
O2 Sim Card
Telefónica green LTE: 60 GB + Allnet Flat für 19,99 Euro mtl. zu haben – monatlich kündbar in Tarife
Eternals Marvel
Marvel Studios: Neuer Trailer für Eternals in Unterhaltung
Captain America
Marvel Studios: Captain America 4 geplant in Unterhaltung
Bmw Apple Watch App
BMW-App wird wohl mit dem i4 für die Apple Watch kommen in Wearables
Netflix App Preview Header
Netflix für iOS bekommt 3D Audio in Dienste
Fossil Gen 6 Header
Wear OS 3.0: Das sind die neuen Fossil-Smartwatches in Wearables
Pokemon Arceus
Pokémon Arceus: Nintendo zeigt endlich mehr Details zum Switch-Titel in Gaming
Alle News aufrufen →
Um mobiFlip.de nutzen zu können, müssen Cookies in Deinem Browser aktiviert sein.