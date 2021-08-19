Android Auto: Google bestätigt Ende der App „für Smartphones“

Gestern machte eine Meldung die Runde, dass Google wohl mit Android 12 die App „Android Auto für Smartphones“ einstellen wird. Nun hat das Unternehmen diesen Schritt offiziell bestätigt, mit der neuen Android-Version verschwindet die App.

Worum geht es? Man kann Android Auto entweder im Infotainmentsystem im Auto nutzen (hier bleibt alles wie immer) oder man nutzt das Smartphone als Display. Da startet man dann eine App namens „Android Auto für Smartphones“ und hat eine ähnliche Oberfläche. Und genau diese App wird jetzt langsam entfernt.

Es war von Anfang an klar, dass diese App verschwinden soll, Google wollte das sogar schon im Sommer 2019 angehen. Dieser Schritt verzögerte sich etwas, doch nun ist man bereit und mit Android 12 verschwindet die Auto-App dann auch.

Wie wird man also in Zukunft das Android-Smartphone im Auto nutzen können? Das ist weiterhin möglich, allerdings mit dem „Driving Mode“ im Google Assistant. Die Auto-Funktion selbst ist also noch da, nur eben direkt im Google Assistant.

Im Statement macht Google aber auch klar, dass es eine Übergangsphase geben wird und das bisher nur für Android 12 geplant ist. Diese Übergangsphase wird also lange dauern, denn so eine neue Android-Version verteilt sich nur langsam.

Weitere Details wollte Google zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht mitteilen, die gibt es dann erst später (zum Release von Android 12?). Es klingt aber so, als ob die Android Auto-App für ältere Android-Versionen vorerst noch erhalten bleibt.

Google Assistant driving mode is our next evolution of the mobile driving experience. For the people who use Android Auto in supported vehicles, that experience isn’t going away. For those who use the on phone experience (Android Auto mobile app), they will be transitioned to Google Assistant driving mode. Starting with Android 12, Google Assistant driving mode will be the built-in mobile driving experience. We have no further details to share at this time.