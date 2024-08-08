Android: Google veröffentlicht Details zum August-Sicherheitsupdate

Während die Veröffentlichung von Android 15 schon fast in greifbare Nähe rückt, es könnte bereits nächste Woche soweit sein, hat Google nun wie üblich vorab das monatliche Sicherheitsupdate für zahlreiche Geräte der Pixel-Reihe veröffentlicht. Nutzer von Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8 und Pixel 8 Pro können das August-Sicherheitsupdate dementsprechend ab sofort herunterladen.

Aus den Release Notes geht hervor, dass insgesamt 51 Sicherheitslücken geschlossen wurden – das Update sollte also wie immer sofort installiert werden. Darüber hinaus wurden einige Fehler behoben und die „Display Performance“ verbessert.

Weitere Informationen zu den Anpassungen und Änderungen in Bezug auf die Sicherheit sind im Android– und Pixel-Sicherheitsbericht vom August enthalten.

Google Pixel May Update – The Aug 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.

Display & Graphics

– Fix for issue with screen brightness flickering under certain conditions *[3]

– General improvements for display performance and stability in certain conditions *[4]

System

– Fix for issue occasionally causing devices to be in a reboot loop after factory reset in certain conditions *[2]

User Interface

– Fix for stability issues when switching from a user without a screen lock, to a user with a screen lock under certain conditions *[1]

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

*[3] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[4] Pixel 8