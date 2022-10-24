Firmware und OS

Apple iOS 16.1 ist da: Das steckt im großen Update

Wir haben euch letzte Woche darüber informiert, dass diese Woche der Release von iOS 16.1 ansteht, dem ersten großen Update für iOS 16. Und so ist es auch, ab sofort könnt ihr die neue Version direkt auf eurem Apple iPhone herunterladen.

Mit iOS 16.1 gibt es die iCloud Shared Photo Library, man kann Fitness+ auch ohne Apple Watch nutzen, der Support für Matter als neuer Smart Home-Standard zieht ein und mehr. Außerdem hat Apple auch direkt noch einige Fehler in iOS beseitigt.

Den Changelog zum Update gibt es am Ende des Beitrags und an dieser Stelle sei auch darauf hingewiesen, dass wir heute endlich iPadOS 16 und Form von iPadOS 16.1 sehen werden und macOS Ventura wird ebenfalls noch heute veröffentlicht.

Apple testet die neuen Updates seit einigen Wochen im Alltag, daher gehe ich davon aus, dass alles stabil läuft. Wer aber sicher sein will, wartet vielleicht lieber den Abend ab. Das werde ich jedenfalls bei macOS machen, denn das OS kommt auf meinem Arbeitsrechner zum Einsatz und da bin ich doch etwas geduldiger.

Apple iOS 16.1 Changelog

iCloud Shared Photo Library

  • Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people
  • Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library
  • Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together
  • Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos
  • Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

  • Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

  • Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet

  • Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp
  • Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home

  • Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

  • New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

  • Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

  • Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages
  • Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability
  • CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

