Apple iOS 16.1 kommt am Montag: Das steckt im großen Update

Apple hat diese Woche verraten, dass wir am 24. Oktober endlich iPadOS 16 als Update sehen werden, welches dann direkt als iPadOS 16.1 verteilt wird. Doch es gibt nicht nur iPadOS 16.1, wir werden auch iOS 16.1 am Montag als Update sehen.

Größeres Update für iOS 16 steht an

Der Release Candidate ist bereits online und falls es keine weiteren Probleme mehr gibt, dann wird diese Version in wenigen Tagen für alle verteilt. Ich gehe davon aus, dass das Update wie immer gegen 18 oder 19 Uhr auf den iPhones landen wird.

Passend dazu ist jetzt auch der Changelog für iOS 16.1 veröffentlicht worden, ihr könnt euch also am Wochenende in Ruhe anschauen, was euch so erwartet. Es ist ein recht großes Update, was aber nicht unüblich für das erste Punkt-Update ist.

Mit iOS 16.1 gibt es die iCloud Shared Photo Library, man kann Fitness+ auch ohne Apple Watch nutzen, der Support für Matter als neuer Smart Home-Standard zieht ein und mehr. Außerdem hat Apple auch direkt noch einige Fehler in iOS beseitigt.

Apple iOS 16.1 Changelog

iCloud Shared Photo Library

  • Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people
  • Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library
  • Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together
  • Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos
  • Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

  • Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

  • Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet

  • Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp
  • Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home

  • Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

  • New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

  • Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

  • Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages
  • Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability
  • CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

  JonP
    sagt am

    Fitness+ ohne Watch macht absolut kein Sinn. Aber bringt mehr Geld, daher is Apple direkt dabei.

