Firmware und OS

Apple iOS 17.1 kommt bald: Das steckt im großen iPhone-Update

Von
Von
| 3 Kommentare
Apple Ios 17 Homescreen Header

Apple hat das erste große Update nach iOS 17 bereit und wird heute iOS 17.1 für alle iPhone-Nutzer verteilen. Mit dem ersten Punkt-Update gibt es nicht nur viele Dinge, die Apple optimiert hat und Fehler, die beseitigt wurden, es gibt auch Neuerungen.

So kommt mit iOS 17.1 der AirDrop-Transfer über LTE oder WLAN, auch wenn man sich nicht mehr in der Reichweite des Gerätes befindet. Es gibt eine neue Option für den Standby und auch einen Indikator für die Taschenlampe in der Dynamic Island.

Die Journal-App von iOS 17 fehlt weiterhin, dürfte dann aber mit iOS 17.2 kommen, da rechne ich morgen mit der ersten Beta. Wann geht iOS 17.1 online? Ich rechne wie immer gegen 18 oder 19 Uhr deutscher Zeit mit dem Update. Dann sehen wir auch iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1 und watchOS 10.1 für die Apple Watch kommt ebenfalls.

Der folgende Changelog ist vorläufig, doch in der Regel ist der Release Candidate auch die finale Version. Falls mehr kommt, reichen wir die Details natürlich nach.

Nachtrag: Die Aussage aus Frankreich war falsch, heute kam doch kein iOS 17.1.

Apple iOS 17.1: Das ist der Changelog

AirDrop

  • Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range

Standby

  • New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Music

  • Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library
  • New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist
  • Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

  • Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen
  • Home key support for Matter locks
  • Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices
  • Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time
  • Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call
  • Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone
  • Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive
  • Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models)
  • Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Video: Apple iPhone 15 Pro nach einem Monat

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Max) im Test: Mein Fazit nach einem Monat

Apple Iphone 15 Pro Max 2023 Header

Heute vor einem Monat war Marktstart der neuen iPhones von Apple und ich habe mir mit dem finalen Fazit in diesem Jahr etwas mehr Zeit gelassen. Es gab schon ein […]22. Oktober 2023 JETZT LESEN →

3 Kommentare

Bitte bleibe freundlich.

  1. Hans ☀️
    sagt am

    Da scheint es doch noch irgendeinen Bug gegeben zu haben. Ein „voraussichtlich“ in der Überschrift hätte nicht geschadet.

    Antworten
    1. Peter 👋
      sagt am zu Hans ⇡

      👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

      Antworten
  2. Christian 🌀
    sagt am

    Nix Update da.

    Wo kommt den Sicherheit her, mit welcher hier das Update für heute angekündigt wurde?

    Antworten

    



