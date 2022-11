Apple iPhone 15: USB C kommt, aber mit einem Nachteil

(5/7)

My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning.

— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022