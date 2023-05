Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Weitere Quelle spricht von größeren Displays

Apple is working on two Pro models

for the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller):

D93 – 6.3”

D94 – 6.9”

Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max.

— Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023