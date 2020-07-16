News vom

Apple startet eigenen News-Podcast

Veröffentlicht in Dienste
Apple News Podcast

Apple hat einen eigenen Podcast ins Leben gerufen, der sich „Apple News Today“ nennt und ein Teil von Apple News und Apple News+ ist. Das Unternehmen will an jedem Wochentag eine kurze Episode (7-8 Minuten) ausstrahlen.

Das Podcast-Angebot gibt es allerdings nur in den englischsprachigen Ländern, wie den USA. Apple bietet auch nach Jahren keine News-App für Deutschland an und Apple News+ ist somit ebenfalls nicht bei uns verfügbar.

Es ist aber interessant zu sehen, dass Apple ein eigenes Audio-Angebot für Nutzer startet und damit Kunden noch enger an die eigenen Produkte binden möchte. Bei dem ganzen News-Thema bin ich nach all den Jahren aber skeptisch, dass wir so ein Angebot von Apple jemals in Deutschland sehen werden.

With Apple News Today, a daily audio news briefing, Apple News editors and co-hosts Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino guide listeners through some of the most fascinating stories in the news — and how the world’s best journalists are covering them. Apple News Today is free to all listeners and available mornings Monday through Friday directly in the News app in the US and on Apple Podcasts.

Greyhound scheint beliebt bei Apple TV+

Apple Tv Plus Logo Header

Apple sicherte sich vor ein paar Wochen den Film „Greyhound“, der zwar nicht von Apple produziert wurde, aber seit ein paar Tagen exklusiv bei Apple TV+ zu sehen ist. Und wie es aussieht, war das ein erfolgreicher Schachzug von Apple.…15. Juli 2020 JETZT LESEN →

