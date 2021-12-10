Apple VR-Headset: Mehrere 3D-Sensoren tracken eure Hände

Apple soll kommendes Jahr das erste VR-Headset zeigen, welches den Grundstein für eine Zukunft in der virtuellen Realität legt. Langfristig ist das Ziel eine leichte AR-Brille, aber das ist noch nicht möglich und daher startet man mit diesem Schritt.

Wir haben in den letzten Wochen viel über das Headset erfahren und diese Woche hat sich Ming-Chi Kuo erneut gemeldet und verraten, dass das Headset von Apple bis zu vier 3D-Sensoren verbaut hat, die dann u.a. eure Hände tracken können.

Man kann sich das wie weiterentwickelte 3D-Sensoren von Face ID vorstellen und das würde bedeuten, dass man für dieses Headset keine Controller benötigt. Apple hofft, dass man mit diesem intuitiven Ansatz die Akzeptanz der Nutzer steigert.

We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people’s hand and object in front of the user’s eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone’s Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user’s dynamic expression change). Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI (for example, detecting the user’s hand from a clenched fist to open and the balloon [image] in hand flying away).