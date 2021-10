Apple Watch Series 7: Verkauf startet wohl am Freitag

Apple Watch Series 7 has been listed on Flipkart in India at these prices!

Aluminum:

41mm: ₹41,900

45mm: ₹44,900

41mm Cellular: ₹50,900

45mm Cellular: ₹53,900

Stainless Steel (GPS+Cellular Only)

41mm: ₹69,900

45mm: ₹73,900

(Milanese Loop variant): +₹4K

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 4, 2021