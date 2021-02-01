Windows: Apple veröffentlicht iCloud Passwords für Google Chrome

Apple hat eine neue Web-App für Google Chrome veröffentlicht, welche sich iCloud Passwords nennt. Der Name ist eigentlich schon selbsterklärend: Ihr meldet euch mit eurem iCloud-Account an und könnt eure Passwörter in Chrome nutzen.

Doch Apple möchte euch diesen Luxus leider nicht bieten, wenn ihr mit macOS unterwegs seid, denn iCloud Passwords funktioniert laut Beschreibung im Chrome Web Store nur mit Windows. Als macOS-Nutzer soll man lieber Safari nutzen.

Solltet ihr also zu den Nutzern gehören, die mit Windows unterwegs sind, Google Chrome nutzen und ein iPhone oder iPad haben, dann ist das womöglich eine gute Erweiterung für euch. Die App „iCloud Password“ kann hier heruntergeladen werden.

iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.