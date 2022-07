Black Panther bekommt ein eigenes Spiel

Grubb: a Black Panther game is in development

– titled Project Rainier

– developed by the new studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens & published by EA

– open-world single-player game where the player becomes the new BP

— Nibel (@Nibellion) July 25, 2022